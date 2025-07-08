The Detroit Tigers continue to roll toward the All-Star break. The American League leaders will aim for their fifth straight victory when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Rays' Ryan Pepiot looks for another strong outing vs. Tigers

The Tigers used strong pitching and the long ball to secure the series opener on Monday. Javier Baez, Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry homered during the 5-1 win.

Tampa Bay right-hander Ryan Pepiot , who has already recorded a victory against the Tigers this season, will start the middle game of the series. He held the Tigers to one run in five innings while notching seven strikeouts on June 21.

In his last outing, Pepiot held the Athletics to two runs and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts. Both of the Athletics' runs came during the first two innings.

"Kind of a tale of two outings," Pepiot said. "First couple of innings, not what I wanted, but then settle in and give us a chance."

He had to deal with humid, wet conditions but cruised through the last four innings.

"He was frustrated, couldn't quite command the baseball the way he wanted," manager Kevin Cash said. "Those aren't the best . The field conditions, we've got the humidity with the sweat, and there's rain coming down. That's a challenge for any pitcher. I thought Pep navigated, kept his composure just enough to where he was able to settle in and limit them to two solo homers through six innings."

He's 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in four career outings against Detroit, including three starts.

Pepiot will be opposed by another right-hander, Jack Flaherty , who had a miserable outing against the Rays on June 20. He surrendered eight runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Flaherty is 0-3 in his last four starts. In his last outing, he labored through five innings, throwing 97 pitches and giving up three runs with nine strikeouts against Washington.

He gave up two of those runs in the first inning.

"Just mentally getting on the attack," Flaherty said. "It was a lot of pitches in the first inning and they put some good at-bats together. They fouled off a bunch of pitches, it felt like. From there, it was just trying to reset the pitch count the best I could and try to go as deep as I could."

Manager A.J. Hinch liked the way Flaherty settled in after a rough beginning.

"I don't remember a starter who almost came out of the game in the first inning and be able to put up that kind of dominant performance at the end," Hinch said. "He really found rhythm and timing and spin and efficiency, which he really needed after that first inning. I was proud of his effort. He really locked in in the latter part of the game."

Flaherty has some scores to settle with the Rays. He's 0-2 with an 11.91 ERA in three career starts against them.

Tampa Bay played the series opener without second baseman Brandon Lowe, who exited Sunday's contest against Minnesota with soreness in his left side.

