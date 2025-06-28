Rays' Zack Littell seeks to help taxed bullpen in start vs. Orioles

Although the Tampa Bay Rays' pitching has been as sharp as it could be, the team might find itself in a bind this weekend. HT Image

The Rays went through the bulk of their bullpen in Friday night's 22-8 loss to the host Baltimore Orioles, making for a potentially tricky second game of the series on Saturday afternoon.

The Rays tossed 209 pitches over eight innings on Friday in game in which they failed to hold an early 6-0 lead.

Perhaps complicating matters is that a couple of Tampa Bay pitchers on the 40-man roster recently were sent to Triple-A Durham, therefore they're not eligible for an immediate return.

So there will be a need for a bounce-back effort, something that the Rays have been inclined to deliver after most setbacks the past month.

"We've done a lot of really good things," manager Kevin Cash said. "I know our guys are eager to see it continue."

On the flip side, the Orioles overcame a rocky start to enjoy an uplifting evening.

"There's going to be a lot of highs and lows, and we've had our lows," Baltimore interim manager Tony Mansolino said. " was a high."

None of the runs carry over to Saturday, but maybe there's some momentum to be gained.

"It's just one game," Mansolino said. "I think we all know that."

But to the Orioles, it could turn into meaning something if they can replicate just some of what they accomplished in the series opener.

"I feel like that's what this team is capable of," outfielder Colton Cowser said. "Being able to go out there and have a game like that, hopefully continues that motivation and confidence."

Rays right-hander Zack Littell will start Saturday's game looking to avenge a June 17 home loss to the Orioles, who scored three runs in six innings off him. Since a stretch of six victories without a loss, he is 0-2 in his last three outings.

Littell is 1-3 with a 3.03 ERA in eight career appearances against the Orioles.

Home run balls have hurt Littell, who has surrendered 22 this season. But he went five innings Sunday without being taken deep by the Detroit Tigers in a no-decision.

Right-hander Zach Eflin will get the start for the Orioles on Saturday.

Eflin has lost his last two starts, including tossing a season-low three innings against the New York Yankees last Saturday. He also was tagged with a defeat on June 16 at Tampa Bay, allowing seven runs and 12 hits in five innings.

Eflin, a former Tampa Bay pitcher, is 1-3 with a 5.04 ERA in five career appearances versus the Rays.

It wasn't all perfect for the Orioles on Friday because infielder Jordan Westburg, who already spent significant time on the injury list this year, was taken out of the game in the second inning with discomfort in his left hand.

"It sounds like it's not nearly as bad as last time," Mansolino said. "So hopefully it's a couple days and we get them back in there."

Field Level Media

