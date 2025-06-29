Red Bulls score late goal to salvage draw with Minnesota United

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in the 90th minute as the New York Red Bulls rallied for a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night in Harrison, N.J. HT Image

Choupo-Moting, who also had an assist, stuck out his right leg out in the middle of the box and redirected Kyle Duncan's curling cross into the right side of the net to rescue a point for the Red Bulls.

Emil Forsberg also scored for New York , who extended their home unbeaten streak to five games .

Kelvin Yeboah and Anthony Markanich scored goals for Minnesota United . Alec Smir, who came on as the goalkeeper in the 20th minute when starter Wessel Speel left with an injury, made five saves for the Loons.

New York took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on Forsberg's sixth goal of the season. Choupo-Moting set up the score when he dribbled in from the right side of the box and, along with defender Michael Boxall, collided with a sliding Speel on the edge of the six-yard box. The ball squirted over to a wide-open Forsberg, who smashed a right-footed shot into the right corner of the net. A dazed Speel stayed in the game for a few minutes before giving way to Smir.

Minnesota tied it in the 32nd minute when Joaquin Pereyra slid a pass to Yeboah in the middle of the box and Yeboah booted a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net.

The Loons took a 2-1 lead just before halftime when Jefferson Diaz flicked a header to Markanich, who drilled a left-footed shot into the right corner.

New York nearly tied it in the 62nd minute on a Choupo-Moting close-in header off a Duncan cross, but Smir batted it off the crossbar and out.

Markanich nearly got a brace in the 76th minute, but his header near the far post off a D.J. Taylor cross also caromed off the crossbar.

New York head coach Sandro Schwarz, upset that the final whistle was blown when his team had an odd-man rush out of the Minnesota zone, rushed the field and was red-carded, earning his second suspension in three games.

