Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run home run as part of a seven-run third inning that carried the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 10-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Red Sox tally seven in third inning, rout Nationals

Rafaela's home run came against Washington starting pitcher Mitchell Parker. It was Rafaela's 10th home run of the season.

Boston starter Walker Buehler allowed three runs on eight hits in five-plus innings. He struck out two and issued no walks. Buehler entered Saturday's game with a 10.38 ERA in his six most recent starts dating back to May 31.

Parker remained in the game through the sixth inning. He surrendered nine runs on 10 hits, struck out four and walked one. Five of the nine runs were unearned.

The Red Sox received three hits and two RBIs from Romy Gonzalez, who had two hits in the seven-run third. He also scored a pair of runs.

Josh Bell collected three hits for the Nationals, who have allowed 21 runs in the first two games of the three-game series.

The Red Sox scored two runs in the first, seven in the third and one in the eighth.

Boston's first inning included RBI doubles from Gonzalez and Rob Refsnyder.

Rafaela's home run highlighted Boston's seven-run third. The inning also featured Roman Anthony's RBI single; a two-run triple by Jarren Duran, who scored on Parker's fielding error; and an RBI single from Gonzalez.

Washington got on the scoreboard in its half of the third. CJ Abrams singled, took third on a Gonzalez throwing error and scored when Luis Garcia Jr. hit into a double play.

It was 9-2 after Nathaniel Lowe scored when Keibert Ruiz grounded into a double play with the bases loaded in the fourth. Lowe also scored on Bell's single in the sixth, which cut Boston's lead to 9-3.

Rafaela added a run-scoring double that drove in Abraham Toro to put the Red Sox in front 10-3 in the eighth. Rafaela lost his balance and fell rounding second on the play. He did not return to the game.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.