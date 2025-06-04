Report: Aces players receive another $100K with investigation in limbo

Every player on the roster of the Las Vegas Aces will receive a $100,000 sponsorship fee, courtesy of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. HT Image

That's according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which reported that all 13 players have signed an agreement for the 2025 season.

It's the second consecutive season the tourism group and the Aces are partnering. After the first deal was announced last May, the WNBA announced it was launching an investigation.

Steve Hill, the president of the LVCVA, told the Review-Journal on Monday that his group has not been informed of the status of the investigation.

"I don't know the inner workings of the league," Hill said. "I'm not looking to cause more of an issue, and it doesn't seem like there's an issue there. So we're just moving forward."

Please also have benefited from perks such as concert tickets as part of the sponsorship agreement. As for the benefits for the organization, the report said social media views of the players' interactions with its membership at the time of the 2024 deal announcement received at least 2.2 million views on the X platform alone.

"The announcement itself made it a success, just all by itself," he said. "There was an awful lot of attention and eyeballs on Las Vegas."

The players' commitment is to represent Las Vegas at various events, including at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the deal was agreed to directly with the players and didn't have team input.

Hill said the LVCVA's sponsorship agreement was never intended to help the Aces skirt the league's salary cap. Pay in the league in 2024 ranged from the mid-$60,000s to a $242,000 supermax deal.

"This was not in coordination with the team, and there was not an attempt to support the salary cap," Hill said, per the report. "It's just a sponsorship that helps draw attention to the pay levels of players. So getting those ambassadors out there and making them a part of our marketing effort has been great."

