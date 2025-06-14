Report: Anthony Richardson should be healthy for Colts training camp

Despite a recent injury scare surrounding his right shoulder, quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to be healthy for Indianapolis Colts training camp, NFL Network reported Friday. HT Image

The third-year signal-caller aggravated the AC joint in his right shoulder and was held out of team minicamp this week. That shoulder is the same one he had AC joint surgery on in 2023.

A second opinion on this latest setback confirmed that surgery wouldn't be necessary. Moreover, the timetable for his return looks more optimistic than previously suggested.

In an interview a week ago, head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson would return "at some point" in training camp.

"Doctors, trainers checked it out," Steichen said. "He's got some aggravation in his AC joint ... We'll see when he comes back. Not gonna put a timetable for training camp on it, but when he does come back, we'll ease him into throwing, and then we'll go from there. The good thing is he's not gonna need a procedure right now."

Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, is expected to battle former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones for the Colts' starting quarterback job this season.

"Obviously, it's frustrating, but he is in good spirits," Steichen said. "So, we're working through it right now."

Richardson, 23, enters his third season with 15 starts under his belt , a 50.6 completion percentage, 11 touchdown passes, 10 rushing touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 12 fumbles .

He completed 47.7 percent of his passes in 2024, historically bad from an accuracy perspective and easily the worst among NFL starters. He had 10 or fewer completions in six of the 11 games he appeared in last season.

Jones, 28, has appeared in 70 games over six seasons in New York. He is a career 64.1 percent passer with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He also has 15 touchdowns rushing and has suffered 50 career fumbles.

