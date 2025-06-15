Report: Heat, Spurs, Rockets top Kevin Durant's trade wish list

Potential landing spots for Kevin Durant are starting to emerge should the Phoenix Suns trade him, as expected, with the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets his preferred destinations, according to ESPN. HT Image

Those are the three teams Durant would commit to for a longer term, per the ESPN report Saturday night. He has one season left on his current deal and is set to earn $54.7 million in 2025-26.

While word of Durant's preferences has spread across the NBA, the Suns also have been clear that they will make the best move for the team, regardless of the desires of the 15-time All-Star.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also are expected to be among the teams in the mix for a trade.

Durant, who turns 37 in September, played in 62 games with the Suns in 2024-25. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks, not far off of his career averages. He also shot 43.0 percent from 3-point range.

Selected to the All-NBA first team six times, Durant has appeared in 1,123 games with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder , Golden State Warriors , Brooklyn Nets and Suns. He has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds. 4.4 assists and 1.1 blocks, shooting 39 percent from long distance.

Once the new league year begins on July 6, Durant is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth up to $122 million.

The Suns finished 36-46 and missed the NBA playoffs in the 2024-25 seasons. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired after just one season.

