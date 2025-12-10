Reports: Kyle Schwarber back to Phillies on 5-yr, $150M deal BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-SCHWARBER/ Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies reached agreement on a five-year, $150 million contract, ESPN reported on Tuesday morning.

Schwarber briefly was a free agent after leading the National League with 56 homers and the majors with 132 RBIs last season. The three-time All-Star batted .240 with 111 runs and finished second in the NL MVP voting.

Also on Tuesday, the Phillies extended manager Rob Thomson's contract through the 2027 season.

Schwarber, 32, is established as one of the top power bats in the majors. He has hit 187 homers in his four seasons with the Phillies and 340 in a career that began with the Chicago Cubs in 2015.

Schwarber joined the Phillies in 2022 on a four-year, $79 million contract.

Prior to returning to Philadelphia, Schwarber was pursued by the NL East rival New York Mets as well as the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and his hometown Cincinnati Reds.

"He's so different than most of the guys I've ever been around," Thomson told reporters Tuesday from the MLB Winter Meetings at Orlando, Fla. "He's a great player and he knows how to bring the heartbeat of a clubhouse down when things are going rough. He's just a huge part of our ballclub."

With Schwarber and Thomson, the Phillies won the National League East for a second straight season this year but also lost in the NL Division Series for the second straight season.

Thomson, 62, took over for Joe Girardi in June 2022 and guided Philadelphia to the World Series that season, losing to the Houston Astros in six games.

The Phillies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games in the 2023 NL Championship Series, fell to the Mets in four games in the 2024 NLDS and to the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the 2025 NLDS.

Thomson has compiled a record of 346-251 in the regular season and is 21-17 in the playoffs.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.