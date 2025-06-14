Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Rhyne Howard hits record-tying 9 treys as Dream down Sky

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2025 08:48 AM IST

BASKETBALL-WNBA-ATL-CHI/RECAP

Rhyne Howard sank a WNBA-record-tying nine 3-pointers and scored a season-high 36 points while leading the Atlanta Dream to an 88-70 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday in College Park, Ga.

Howard, who had 19 long-range attempts, matched the league's single-game trey record held by Kelsey Mitchell , Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale .

Allisha Gray added 15 points while Brionna Jones compiled 13 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta , which won its sixth game in seven tries. Jordin Canada had 12 points and eight assists in the win.

Kamilla Cardoso logged 15 points and nine rebounds for Chicago . Angel Reese had 12 points and nine boards, and Ariel Atkins finished with 12 points. The Sky dropped their third straight game and fell to 1-5 on the road.

After trailing by a point at half, Atlanta reclaimed the lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Canada and Howard less than two minutes into the third quarter.

Atkins' two free throws gave Chicago a three-point edge with 7:06 left in the third, but Atlanta held the Sky scoreless for nearly five minutes while grabbing a 53-50 lead.

Howard's step-back jumper with one second left in the quarter gave Atlanta a 58-54 advantage entering the fourth.

An 8-2 spurt to begin the final quarter gave the Dream a 66-56 lead with 8:18 left forcing a Chicago timeout.

The run continued after the break with Jones' three-point play and Howard's layup giving the Dream their largest lead to that point at 71-56.

After Atlanta took a 15-12 lead into the second quarter, the Sky used a 13-0 run including Rachel Banham's consecutive 3-pointers to take a 31-23 advantage.

Atkins' jumper later gave Chicago a five-point edge with 37.4 seconds remaining before Howard's free throws and Gray's mid-range basket in the closing seconds before halftime sliced Atlanta's deficit to 39-38.

Reese and Cardoso led Chicago with eight first-half points apiece, while Howard's eight paced Atlanta.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On