Rick Carlisle is a WNBA fan, and in the NBA he's far from alone in that club

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's official: Rick Carlisle isn't just an Indiana Fever fan. He's a fan of the WNBA game in general. HT Image

The Indiana Pacers coach — shortly before his team was to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night — was asked to share his thoughts about how the WNBA is getting attention at this time of year.

Carlisle didn't hesitate to tout how he thinks the WNBA is a great basketball product, in just the latest reminder than the W has some big fans all over the NBA.

“I’ve become a big follower of the WNBA,” Carlisle said. “I have close relationships with some other head coaches in the W, along with Stephanie White. I watched almost every Fever game last year. I think all, or just about all, of them were on national TV. And I’m following the entire league very closely. It’s great basketball.”

The Fever are a huge draw nationally, and obviously in Indianapolis as well, because of the Caitlin Clark phenomenon. The Pacers make no secret of how they are Fever fans, and vice versa.

It's also been quite common for years to see big NBA names — LeBron James, Chris Paul, Bam Adebayo, Damian Lillard and many others — showing up at WNBA games. San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama was at a Dallas Stars game earlier this season. Russell Westbrook and his Honor The Gift label helped style and design what Georgia Amoore wore to this year's WNBA draft, when she got picked sixth overall by Washington.

“I can’t thank him enough because even the little bits of advice he’s given me along the way, to have a contact like that now as someone I can try and lean on or lean into, it’s amazing, and I think it’s the start,” Amoore said of Westbrook on draft night. “You’re going to see this happen more often, and I think it’s just a blessing to be the first one to do it.”

Carlisle said he understands why NBA coaches and players are drawn to the WNBA — and added that the NBA can learn plenty from how some in the WNBA play the game.

“There are things that can be learned by NBA staffs and players watching the W because the dynamics of their game are a little different,” Carlisle said. “The footwork elements of it are very, very high level. And you know, the personalities, they are coming at you all the time. It’s very fun. It’s very fun to follow.”

NBA: /hub/NBA

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.