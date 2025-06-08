Rodgers' long, strange trip through free agency ends in Pittsburgh

By Amy Tennery HT Image

NEW YORK, - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' ended his long-running free agency saga as the polarizing four-times NFL MVP launched a new chapter of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

The team posted on social media a photo of Rodgers wearing a Steelers hat with a pen in his hand and a smile on his face two days after reports of the first broke.

"Done deal," the photo caption said.

The one-year contract is for $13.65 million, which includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million, ESPN reported on Saturday, citing sources. The deal is pending a physical, the team said.

Rodgers will hold a press conference on Tuesday after minicamp practice.

Months of speculation gave way to frustrated impatience from fans seeking any clue to his future following Rodgers' acrimonious split from the New York Jets almost four months ago.

The 41-year-old left the team after a turbulent two-year-tenure that began with a torn Achilles tendon and ended with a clumsily concealed behind-the-scenes spat with owner Woody Johnson.

Analysts laid out a few possible destinations for the twice NFL passing touchdown leader but as teams recruited talent in free agency and at April's Draft, the odds Rodgers would play again appeared to dwindle with each passing day.

NFL experts and insiders indicated last week that the Steelers were no closer to sealing the deal.

"We've heard Art Rooney, the Steelers owner, say they expect that Rodgers will eventually sign. But here we are, , nothing but silence," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

But Rodgers, once criticised for misleading fans and reporters about his COVID-19 vaccination status, again confounded expectations on Thursday, as news broke he would join the Steelers on a one-year deal.

Rodgers produced a solid 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns across 17 games last season, but some experts are skeptical.

"It's a joke. What are you going to do? Bring him in just for a year? He should stay in California," four-times Super Bowl winner-turned-broadcaster Terry Bradshaw said on his "Morning Mayhem" radio show last week.

Once the face of Green Bay during his 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with the team in 2011 and will come face-to-face with them again - playing for the team they beat in the Super Bowl - in Week Eight.

He will open the season against the Jets.

