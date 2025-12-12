Rolling Thunder: OKC improve to 24-1 to tighten grip on wins record chase BASKETBALL-NBA/THUNDER:NBA-Rolling Thunder: OKC improve to 24-1 to tighten grip on wins record chase By Rory Carroll

Dec 11 - The Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the Phoenix Suns 138-89 at home on Wednesday, extending their blistering start to the NBA season and strengthening their bid to break the league's single-season wins record.

The defending champions improved to 24-1, matching the Warriors' mark through 25 games in 2015-16, when Golden State set the NBA record by finishing 73-9.

"Winning is never boring," Thunder forward Jalen Williams told reporters after Oklahoma City notched up a franchise-record 16th consecutive victory.

"There was a time where some players on our team were getting blown out... I think a lot of guys have that in the back of their mind.

"We're just playing hard. Not all of these games are going to be blowouts and we don't take them for granted. Winning is winning. We'll take ugly wins, pretty wins. It's about how much better can you get in a win."

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points in the rout as the Thunder continued to look like a potential dynasty in an era widely viewed as resistant to long-term dominance.

With a young core led by Gilgeous-Alexander and the energetic Williams, a suffocating defense anchored by big men Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, and a deep bench, Oklahoma City have appeared close to untouchable in the early going.

The main concern is health in a league where increased three-point shooting has stretched defenses and the pace of play continues to rise, contributing to a spate of injuries across rosters this season.

If the Thunder can stay relatively intact, Golden State's once-untouchable record could be under serious threat.

"I honestly would be shocked if they lost 10 games," podcaster Bill Simmons said before Wednesday's win.

"I don't see how it happens. I really don't... It's like every time they lose, it feels like an event. They're so good. They're so deep."

Oklahoma City's pursuit of history continues on Saturday in Las Vegas, where they face the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup semifinal.

