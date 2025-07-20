Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro feels the sense of urgency. Royals turn to Kris Bubic in effort to avert sweep vs. Marlins

The Royals, who will try to avoid a three-game series sweep on Sunday at the Miami Marlins, went 7-3 in their final 10 contests prior to the All-Star break.

"We have to be more consistent on the little things moving runners, backing up bases," Quatraro said. "These are things that don't show up on the box score.

"We have to play harder. We have to be more accountable to our teammates."

The Royals will start left-hander Kris Bubic, who became a first-time All-Star this year, on Sunday.

Bubic is greatly improved. Last year, he had a three-pitch mix while working exclusively in relief.

This year, Bubic has two types of fastballs, two sliders and a changeup. His fastball velocity is not overpowering 92 to 93 mph but he has improved command.

That explains why Bubic has taken such great strides from a pitcher who prior to this year was 9-27 with a 4.99 ERA as a starter.

Bubic, who has yet to face the Marlins in his career, also has improved versus lefty hitters. Last year, they had a .701 OPS against him. This year, that number is down to .615.

Offensively, the Royals are led by All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who is hitting .321 in July.

Another Royals player to watch is rookie outfielder John Rave, who belted his first two major-league homers on Friday.

Although Rave has struggled overall this season, batting .189, Quatraro has been encouraged.

"We consider him an all-around player," Quatraro said of Rave. "The results haven't been there, but that's part of the maturation a big- leaguer."

Meanwhile, the Marlins who are 21-10 in their past 31 games - are set to start right-hander Janson Junk .

Junk has faced the Royals just once, going 1-0 with eight strikeouts over five scoreless innings in a 4-0 win in 2022 when he played for the Los Angeles Angels.

He is on his fourth MLB franchise. He had a 1-3 record coming into this season. The Marlins are 5-1 in Junk's past six appearances.

Offensively, the Marlins are looking for big things from 27-year-old right fielder Jesus Sanchez, who is in his sixth season with the Marlins.

"I think Sanchez is going to have a big second half," Marlins rookie manager Clayton McCullough said.

There's some historic evidence on the side of McCullough's statement. For example, in 328 career first-half games, Sanchez has a .717 OPS. But in 184 second-half games, he has a .793 OPS.

Miami's other corner outfielder is All-Star Kyle Stowers, who has been perhaps the hottest hitter in baseball lately.

In his two games prior to Saturday, Stowers had eight hits, five homers and 11 RBIs. He is the first player in exactly 100 years since Ty Cobb to produce at least those numbers in a two-game stretch. Stowers also leads the majors this year with three walk-off hits.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.