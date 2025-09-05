Ryan Clark tears ‘low-level human’ Jalen Carter to shreds, labels Dak Prescott NFL spitting row as ‘freaking disgusting'

According to the latest reports, Jalen Carter is expected to be suspended by the NFL, after his spitting row with Dak Prescott during Philadelphia Eagles' win against Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles DT was asked to leave the field six seconds into the NFL season opener, due to a spitting incident which took place moments before a pregame Super Bowl C'ship celebration. Carter was ejected due to spitting on Cowboys quarterback Prescott. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The incident became controversial straightaway, with some also blaming Prescott for triggering Carter. Later video footage emerged where Prescott was seen initially spitting in Carter's direction.

Ryan Clark slams Jalen Carter

Reacting to the incident, NFL legend Ryan Clark tore Carter to shreds, labelling him as 'freaking disgusting'.

"But when Jalen Carter, who is one of the best players in the entire NFL, shows that lack of respect for the game, shows that lack of ability to make good decisions early on in the game, that is such a selfish play. Not only is it freaking disgusting, not only do you show what a low-level human you are in that moment, but you let the entire team down," he said.

Clark also asked Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to take action against Carter. "You can not do that. And if you're Nick Sirianni, you have to make an example out of him. That's one of those times that you walk in the meeting and you put the film on, and you know how you do it, Bill Belichick would do this. He'd put the film on, then he'd cut it off. And he'd only show Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott", he said.

"And you gotta cuss him out. You gotta tell him how big of a mistake this is. You gotta tell him how he let the entire team down. And if you continue to do this, you'll never be the player you're supposed to be and certainly not the man," he added.