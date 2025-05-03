Menu Explore
Ryan Garcia arrives in Batmobile only to be ‘floored’ by Rolly Romero: Here's what happened

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 03, 2025 07:55 AM IST

Ryan Garcia made a dramatic entrance to his highly anticipated fight against Rolando 'Rolly' Romero at Times Square

Ryan Garcia made a dramatic entrance to his highly anticipated fight against Rolando 'Rolly' Romero at Times Square, New York. The famed boxer used a sleek Batmobile. Videos of the 26-year-old's entry went viral on social media. However, fans mocked him for getting ‘dropped’ by Romero in the initial rounds of his fight.

Ryan Garcia (L) and Rolando "Rolly" Romero face off during their weigh-in for their welterweight bout at the Manhattan Center (Getty Images via AFP)
Romero beat his opponent by a unanimous decision. The judges scored it 115-112, 115-112, 118-110.

The super lightweight showdown started with Garcia landing a jab and crisp shots in Round 1 to edge Romero 10-9. However, Round 2 saw a stunning shift. Romero floored Garcia with two devastating left hooks, though the 26-year-old quickly recovered, landing his own lefts to stay competitive, trailing 19-18.

Read More: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero: Who won the Times Square fight? Massive purse revealed

Round 3 was evenly matched, with Garcia’s jabs and lefts countered by Romero’s bullrush tactics, tying the score at 28-28. By Round 4, both fighters grew cautious, with Garcia’s left hooks and Romero’s body shots failing to land decisively, keeping the score tight at 38-37 for Garcia.

The middle rounds saw fluctuating momentum. By Round 10, Romero pulled ahead 96-93.

As videos of Ryan Garcia getting floored in Round 2 surfaced, several social media users mocked him.

“Ryan Garcia pulled up in a Batmobile just to disappoint the world yet again LMAOOO,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Ryan Garcia showed up in the Batmobile just to get dropped off by Rolly Romero,” another one added.

“Ryan Garcia really pulled up tonight in a Batmobile to lose as a -900 favorite 🤣” a third fan tweeted.

Garcia's prime rival, Devin Haney, who fought earlier in the night, was sitting ringside. He looked disappointed after Ryan Garcia's loss. He laughed and then shook his head.

Haney himself was able to land only 70 punches in his victory over Jose Ramirez in the co-main.

