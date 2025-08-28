Blaze Alexander belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Geraldo Perdomo went deep to lead off the eighth, fueling the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Ryne Nelson, D-backs end skid with tight win over Brewers

Perdomo joined Pavin Smith, Adrian Del Castillo and Alek Thomas with two-hit performances for the Diamondbacks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Smith, however, tweaked his left quadriceps after hitting a single in the seventh inning and exited the contest.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson allowed one run on six hits while in six innings to secure his first victory since July 19. He struck out three without issuing a walk.

Diamondbacks reliever Juan Burgos worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning, and Andrew Saalfrank stranded a runner at third base in the eighth. Saalfrank retired the side in the ninth inning to secure his third save of the season.

Milwaukee's William Contreras launched a homer to lead off the eighth inning and rookie Caleb Durbin collected three hits. The Brewers had won the first two games of the four-game series.

The Brewers were nursing a 1-0 lead before Perdomo singled to center field with one out in the sixth inning and Alexander deposited a 0-2 sweeper from Erick Fedde over the wall in right-center field. The homer was Alexander's sixth of the season and second in his last five games.

Perdomo provided insurance in the eighth inning by sending a 1-2 slider from Nick Mears over the wall in right field. Perdomo's homer was his 15th of the season and second in his past five games.

Fedde permitted two runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in relief of Aaron Ashby. Fedde signed with the Milwaukee days after he was released by the Atlanta Braves. Ashby was given the spot start in place of Quinn Priester, who has been pushed back to Saturday.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the second as Andrew Vaughn singled, advanced to third on Blake Perkins' base hit and came around to score on Jake Bauers' slow groundout to second base.

