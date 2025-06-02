Sabrina Ionescu's in-game dance goes viral as WNBA's Liberty thrashes the Sun

Sabrina Ionescu was fully invested as the New York Liberty took on the Connecticut Sun in Brooklyn on Sunday. The New York Liberty shared the video on X, highlighting Sabrina Ionescu’s passion for the game and the team.(X)

After the Liberty thrashed the Sun 100-52, a video featuring Sabrina Ionescu surfaced. Her reaction to a successful challenge during the game, despite dominating, shows how much it meant to the Liberty star.

“When the challenge is successful,” the caption to the video read.

Liberty tied a WNBA record with 19 3-pointers and set a franchise record for margin of victory with a dominating 100-52 victory over the Sun.

Sabrina Ionescu led the team with 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range as 10 Liberty players converted threes. Ionescu finished with a game-high 18 points while Leonie Fiebich, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones each had 13 points for New York. None of the Liberty's top four scorers played more than 23 minutes.

Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon paced the Sun with 10 points apiece.

New York never trailed and set season-highs for points, lead in a game, points in a quarter and points in a half. The Liberty were credited with 20 assists on 21 baskets in the first half, evidence of their unselfish play and the Sun's indifferent defence.

Jones reentered the game midway through the second quarter and drained her third three of the half to make it 46-17. Sabrina Ionescu closed the half with a long three from the wing with six seconds left for a 60-28 halftime lead. Connecticut shot 29 percent from the field in the first half.

New York opened the second half with a 17-0 run as the Sun failed to score for more than five minutes. The lead peaked at 57 points, which fell two points shy of the biggest lead in WNBA history.

It was the first game of the Commissioner's Cup in-season tournament for both teams. The Liberty lost in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup final to the Minnesota Lynx.