Saints receiver Chris Olave brushes off concussion concerns and laughs off trade talk

METAIRIE, La. — Chris Olave, the New Orleans Saints leading receiver in two of his first three seasons, wanted to make two things clear.

He is not concerned about the long-term implications of repeated concussions and sees himself spending his entire career with New Orleans.

Olave has been a full participant in non-contact, offseason practices and this week's mandatory minicamp, but has not played in an NFL game since last Nov. 3. That was the day he was leveled by Panthers safety Xavier Woods during a downfield route across the middle of the field.

Olave remained in a prone position on the field for several minutes, after which he was taken from the stadium to a Charlotte hospital.

While he was permitted to return to practice in December, he never returned to the lineup.

“It was tough, man, at first.; I ain’t never really sat out that long," Olave said after practice on Wednesday. "That was really my first major injury. ... Just not being able to go and practice and go to meetings with my guys was the worst part, but I feel like I’m ready. I was training and lifting and everything in December. So, I feel like I’m good.”

Olave has had at least four confirmed concussions in his first three seasons. The first occurred when he was a rookie in 2022 during an Oct. 9 game against Seattle. He missed just the following game and finished the season with team highs of 72 catches for 1,042 yards.

During the 2023 season, he did not miss a game after a Week 12 concussion against Atlanta and finished that season with team highs of 87 catches and 1,123 yards receiving.

Last season, however, he missed nine games because of two concussions. He sat out just one game after his first against Tampa Bay on Oct. 13 before the Nov. 3 one in Carolina ended his third NFL season.

Olave consulted with specialists after the most recent head injury.

“They said I was OK back in December when they cleared me. It was just unlucky situations I was being put in,” Olave said. "God’s got me at the end of the day. I’m not worried about nothing. So, just got to go out there 100% and be ready.”

Saints rookie coach Kellen Moore, hired in February after winning a Super Bowl with Philadelphia as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, has largely brushed aside questions about Olave's concussion history.

“I don’t worry too much about that," Moore said. "We feel really really good about Chris. He’s had an excellent offseason, an excellent career so far and an excellent future.

“We feel like we’ve got a good one in him,” Moore added.

So, apparently, do some other teams who've reportedly asked the Saints about their willingness to trade Olave as New Orleans rebuilds from a five-win 2024 season.

The Saints also have lacked a proven quarterback since veteran Derek Carr's sudden retirement in May.

All three of New Orleans current QBs have less than three season of experience and not a single NFL win. But Olave expressed optimism about those young QBs — rookie Tyler Shough, second-year pro Spencer Rattler and third-year pro Jake Haener.

“The young QBs are good,” Olave said. “I don't think they're going to come in and have hiccups. I feel like they got a good head on their shoulders. They got a good IQ. They're ready to play NFL ball. So, I'm excited.”

Olave also laughed off reports that he's the subject of trade offers.

“It’s all rumors, man,” Olave said. “In the offseason, everybody’s trying to have something for clicks. So, I love it here. I love the front office. I love my coaches. I’m excited to be here and I want to be here forever.”

