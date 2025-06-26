Sam Surridge stars as Nashville SC downs New England

Major League Soccer's leading scorer Sam Surridge scored twice to help Nashville SC post a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass. HT Image

Surridge now paces the league with 14 goals, surpassing Philadelphia's Tai Baribo's 13, while leading Nashville to its second straight win and extending its unbeaten streak to 10 games. Nashville, which recorded 15 shot attempts to New England's nine and tallied six on goal to New England's four, hasn't lost since April 19. Daniel Lovitz scored a tying goal in the 51st minute.

New England dropped its second straight game after a 10-day stretch without playing. Tomas Chancalay scored and assisted for the Revolution, who previously tied Nashville 0-0 in the season opener.

After Nashville tied the game 1-1 right before halftime, the Revs reclaimed the lead in the 49th minute as Brayan Ceballos scored his first goal of the season on a header assisted by Chancalay.

Just two minutes later, Lovitz answered with a header of his own off a pass from Hany Mukhtar to knot the score at two apiece. Surridge made contact with the ball near the goalline, putting the credit for the goal in some dispute , but either way, Nashville had tied again.

Nashville then grabbed its first lead on Surridge's second "official" goal of the night, this time coming on a penalty kick after Mamadou Fofana's foul.

The game's first shot attempt came in the 11th minute, as Mukhtar's corner came up empty. New England struck first in the 15th minute, with Carles Gil finding Chancalay, whose left-footed shot was whistled past Joe Willis to give the Revolution a 1-0 edge.

Mukhtar and Surridge had attempts saved by Aljaz Ivacic in the 25th and the 28th minutes, respectively.

In the second minute of first-half stoppage time, Surridge knotted the score with a header in the bottom left corner on an assist from Jonathan Perez.

