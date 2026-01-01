Scott scores 24, Van Gytenbeek adds 17, No. 22 Baylor women beat Oklahoma State 77-68

STILLWATER, Okla. — Taliah Scott scored 24 points, Jana Van Gytenbeek added eight of her 17 in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Baylor erased a 19-point second-half deficit on Wednesday to beat Oklahoma State 77-68.

Scott made 5 of 8 from the field and 13 of 15 from the free-throw line for Baylor and Van Gytenbeek made four 3-pointers and had eight assists. Kayla Nelms added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears scored the final seven points of the third quarter to trim their deficit to 60-48 and then outscored Oklahoma State 29-8 as the Cowgirls made 3 of 15 from the field in the fourth.

Jadyn Wooten scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half for Oklahoma State . Achol Akot had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Micah Gray also scored 14. Stailee Heard and Amari Whiting added 10 points apiece.

Heard scored seven points, Akot added six and Gray hit 3-pointers 29 seconds apart in a 19-4 run to open the second half that made it 54-36 with 3:41 left in the third quarter and Akot hit two free throws about two minutes later that gave the Cowgirls a 19-point lead, their largest lead of the game.

Wooten scored Oklahoma State’s last six points in an 11-1 run that gave the Cowgirls a 35-25 lead with 2:48 left in the first half. Scott answered 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer and her jumper in the lane with 33 seconds left trimmed Baylor’s deficit to 36-32.

In the last meeting between the programs, Baylor beat the Cowgirls 84-74 in OT to claim the Big 12 Tournament title. The Bears lead the all-time series 54-14.

Baylor: Visits No. 10 Iowa State on Sunday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Houston on Saturday.

