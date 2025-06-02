Scottie Scheffler rolls to victory at Memorial for 3rd win of year

Scottie Scheffler had another smooth round and won for the third time in his last four tournaments, successfully defending his title at the Memorial Tournament with Sunday's 2-under-par 70 in the final round at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. HT Image

At 10-under 278 for the tournament, Scheffler secured a four-shot victory over Ben Griffin the only other golfer to win a PGA Tour event Scheffler started in the past month.

Scheffler hadn't won in 2025 until capturing the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which is considered his hometown event in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and followed that with claiming the PGA Championship. He won seven times in 2024.

Scheffler and Tiger Woods are the only back-to-back winners of the Memorial Tournament.

Much like on Saturday, Scheffler was content with pars as he played the front nine in 1 under with eight pars.

Griffin led for large chunks of the first three days, but lost a share of the top spot with a bogey on Saturday's final hole. He began Sunday with another bogey, and he was 2 over for the day through 13 holes.

An eagle on the par-5 15th with a 12-foot putt followed by a birdie on No. 16 allowed Griffin to extend the suspense. Then the margin went from two strokes to four when Griffin was stuck with a double bogey at No. 17.

A week ago, Scheffler tied for fourth place as Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Austria's Sepp Straka was third at 5 under and second-round co-leader Nick Taylor of Canada finished fourth at 4 under. Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy shared fifth place at 2 under.

Brandt Snedeker's 65 was the best score of the final round, moving him to 1 under and into a five-way tie for seventh place.

