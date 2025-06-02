Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Scottie Scheffler rolls to victory at Memorial for 3rd win of year

Reuters
Jun 02, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Scottie Scheffler had another smooth round and won for the third time in his last four tournaments, successfully defending his title at the Memorial Tournament with Sunday's 2-under-par 70 in the final round at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

At 10-under 278 for the tournament, Scheffler secured a four-shot victory over Ben Griffin the only other golfer to win a PGA Tour event Scheffler started in the past month.

Scheffler hadn't won in 2025 until capturing the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which is considered his hometown event in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and followed that with claiming the PGA Championship. He won seven times in 2024.

Scheffler and Tiger Woods are the only back-to-back winners of the Memorial Tournament.

Much like on Saturday, Scheffler was content with pars as he played the front nine in 1 under with eight pars.

Griffin led for large chunks of the first three days, but lost a share of the top spot with a bogey on Saturday's final hole. He began Sunday with another bogey, and he was 2 over for the day through 13 holes.

An eagle on the par-5 15th with a 12-foot putt followed by a birdie on No. 16 allowed Griffin to extend the suspense. Then the margin went from two strokes to four when Griffin was stuck with a double bogey at No. 17.

A week ago, Scheffler tied for fourth place as Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Austria's Sepp Straka was third at 5 under and second-round co-leader Nick Taylor of Canada finished fourth at 4 under. Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy shared fifth place at 2 under.

Brandt Snedeker's 65 was the best score of the final round, moving him to 1 under and into a five-way tie for seventh place.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

