Sean McVay: Aaron Rodgers to Rams was 'a possibility'

Reuters |
Jun 12, 2025 03:33 PM IST

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-MCVAY-RODGERS

Aaron Rodgers finally ended up with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a long flirtation, but the star quarterback nearly had another offseason suitor.

HT Image
HT Image

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged on Wednesday that his team considered making a play for Rodgers before sticking with Matthew Stafford.

Speaking with NFL Media, McVay said, "Our first priority, which was consistently communicated, was, 'Hey, let's work out something with Matthew,' and we were very fortunate that it worked out that way.

"If that wasn't able to occur, then was definitely conversations and a possibility for us. I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I've gotten to know Aaron and enjoy the conversations and just the approach the way that he thinks about the game and in life. That was a possibility."

McVay added of Rodgers landing with the Steelers, "I'm really glad that worked out. I know there's a lot of people in Pittsburgh that are really excited that's come to fruition, and I'm a big fan of his."

The Rams and Stafford agreed to a new contract in early May that will pay the 37-year-old veteran $44 million in 2025, and he would get $40 million if he sticks with the club in 2026.

Stafford, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl championship after the 2021 season, owns a 34-23 record after Los Angeles' starter after going 74-90-1 as the Detroit Lions' starter from 2009-20.

Rodgers, 41, also has one Super Bowl ring, from the 2010 season with the Green Bay Packers. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player landed a one-year deal in Pittsburgh that reportedly will pay him $13.65 million, including a $10 million guarantee.

Rodgers owns a 153-87-1 record as a starter with the Packers and New York Jets .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On