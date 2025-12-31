Second Patriots player facing assault charge

New England Patriots defensive end Christian Barmore is facing charges of domestic assault, court records showed on Wednesday.

Barmore, 26, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a household or family member following an incident in August.

The case comes just a day after it emerged that the Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also facing assault charges in an unrelated case.

The Patriots said in a statement on Wednesday that the team had been "made aware at the time of the incident" involving Barmore and had already informed the NFL.

"The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process," the Patriots said.

"We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league."

ABC television reported that Barmore was alleged to have shoved a woman he was in a relationship with to the floor following an argument.

Barmore's attorney David Meier who is also representing Diggs in his case described the incident as a "personal matter."

"We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place," Meier said in a statement.

"Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together."

The off-field controversies come as the Patriots prepare to wrap up a successful regular season campaign that has seen them clinch the AFC East divisional title.

The Patriots could clinch the AFC top seeding this weekend if they beat the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday he expects to have both Diggs and Barmore available for Sunday's clash with the Dolphins, insisting he was not "disappointed" by the two cases.

"I would say not disappointing at all," Vrabel told reporters. "These are allegations, and it's things we have to handle. Every day there's distractions and some are smaller than others.

"I'm confident that we'll focus on the Dolphins and that the two individuals mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process...but I don't think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now.

"I haven't heard anything that would keep either player from the game."

