Shakira Austin makes 2 free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give the Mystics a win over Sky

FAIRFAX, Va. — Shakira Austin scored 15 points, including two free throws with 2.8 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 81-79 on the campus of George Mason University on Tuesday.

Austin missed two free throws with 31.8 seconds left but Washington secured the offensive rebound and she made a driving layup for a 79-77 lead.

After Angel Reese made two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to tie it at 79, Austin was fouled on a drive to the basket and converted both for the lead. Rachel Banham was off the mark on a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Sonia Citron scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for Washington . Kiki Iriafen had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double this season, tying Chamique Holdsclaw’s Mystics rookie record. Brittney Sykes also scored 11.

Reese finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for Chicago to extend her WNBA record to six straight games with 15-plus rebounds. The Baltimore native secured her sixth straight double-double in the first half with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

LIBERTY 87, ACES 78

NEW Y0RK — Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points to lead New York to a victory over Las Vegas Aces, who lost star A’ja Wilson to a right wrist injury in the first half.

Wilson went down hard halfway through the second quarter and spent several minutes on the ground surrounded by her teammates. She sustained an injury to her right wrist and did not return toi the game, reappearing on the bench in the third quarter with the wrist wrapped.

With the game tied at 72, New York scored the next eight points, led by Ionescu, who finished with eight assists and eight rebounds. Las Vegas’ last basket of the game came with 5:41 left. New York hit its free throws down the stretch to close out the win.

