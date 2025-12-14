Shrewsberry sets career highs with 28 points, 8 3-pointers in Notre Dame's win over Evansville Shrewsberry sets career highs with 28 points, 8 3-pointers in Notre Dame's win over Evansville SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Braeden Shrewsberry scored a career-high 28 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers and Notre Dame defeated Evansville 82-58 on Saturday.

Shrewsberry made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the game's first eight minutes. Evansville led 12-10 before Shrewsberry knocked down two of those 3-pointers and Sir Mohammed also hit a 3 for a 19-12 Notre Dame lead with 12 minutes left in the half.

Shrewsberry hit two more 3-pointers later in the half and Notre Dame led 41-29 at the break. He had 17 points in the half.

Connor Turnbull scored 10 straight Evansville points and the Purple Aces used a 12-4 run to close within 52-49 with 12 1/2 minutes remaining. Shrewsberry, Garrett Sundra, Logan Imes and Mohammed all buried 3-pointers and Notre Dame was soon in control at 67-51 with eight minutes left.

Shrewsberry made 8 of 10 3-pointers and 9 of 12 shots overall. Mohammed scored a career-high 21 points. Jalen Haralson added 10 points for the Fighting Irish .

Turnbull, who had 19 points, eight rebounds and a school-record nine blocks last time out, turned in 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Purple Aces . Joshua Hughes added 14 points.

The Fighting Irish played their second game without scoring-leader Markus Burton, who had ankle surgery on Wednesday.

Saturday was the 48th anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of 29 people including members of the Purple Aces men’s basketball team, coaching staff, support staff, boosters, and flight crew.

Evansville: The Purple Aces open Missouri Valley Conference play at home Tuesday against Belmont.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish, now 7-0 at home this season, host Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 21. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.