Sky defeat Wings to claim first win of the season

Kamilla Cardoso had 23 points and eight rebounds and Ariel Atkins added 17 points and the host Chicago Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 97-92 on Thursday to earn their first victory of the season.

Arike Ogunbowale scored a game-high 37 points to keep Dallas afloat. Rebecca Allen added 13 points for the Sky.

Chicago outscored Dallas 29-19 in both the first and third quarters.

The 0-5 Connecticut Sun are the lone remaining winless team in the WNBA.

A game that featured seven ties and 16 lead changes saw Dallas grab a 92-91 advantage on an Ogunbowale trey with 2:11 left. Angel Reese's cutting layup put Chicago ahead 93-92 with 1:21 left before a Courtney Vandersloot layup extended the lead to three with 46 seconds to go.

Atkins secured the victory on a short jumper with 16 seconds remaining.

Chicago shot 65 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 41.2 percent for Dallas.

Paige Bueckers and Dijonai Carrington both scored 15 points for the Wings while Myisha Hines-Allen chipped in 10. Ogunbowale, who added seven assists, fell four points shy of her career high. Bueckers dished eight assists and Teaira McCowan grabbed eight rebounds.

Vandersloot had 13 points for the Sky while surpassing her spouse, Allie Quigley, to set the franchise scoring record with 3,728 career points in a Chicago uniform. Vandersloot took sole possession of the mark with a pullup jumper that put the Sky ahead 61-59 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

Dallas scored 14 of the next 21 points to close the quarter, however, with Ogunbowale drilling a pair of treys over that span.

Chicago led by as many as 13 points in the first half and took a 49-43 advantage into intermission.

The Sky scored 20 points in the paint in the first half and proved especially efficient behind Cardoso, who contributed 14 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Wings guard Tyasha Harris, who was a game-time decision, missed the game with an ankle injury.

Hailey Van Lith and Moriah Jefferson both returned from injury for the Sky. Van Lith had two points in 7:42.

Dallas is set to host Chicago on Sunday.

