Angel Reese posted a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds and Kamilla Cardoso scored 16 points to boost the host Chicago Sky to an 88-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Sky overcome Tina Charles' record-setting night in win over Sun

Kia Nurse had 12 points and Rachel Banham and Elizabeth Williams chipped in 10 apiece for the Sky, who stopped a four-game losing streak. Chicago became the 12th of 13 WNBA teams to reach double-digit victories this season. Only the Dallas Wings have fewer wins, with nine.

Tina Charles had 19 points for the Sun to lead all scorers.

Charles shot 8-for-13. Her third basket of the game vaulted her past Diana Taurasi and into sole possession of the most field goals in league history. She now has 3,347.

Connecticut trailed by as many as 24 points. The Sun tried to make a run late in the third quarter and capitalize on a Chicago offensive lull, but Nurse drilled consecutive treys in a 32-second span to help the Sky pull away.

Saniya Rivers scored 16 points for Connecticut and Aaliyah Edwards grabbed eight boards.

Sun second-leading scorer Marina Mabrey, who entered play averaging 14.5 points a game, went scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from long range. Mabrey dished a game-high six assists.

Fellow starter Aneesah Morrow had just two points before sustaining a chest injury when she collided with Nurse in the first quarter and didn't return.

Connecticut struggled to 25 percent shooting in the first quarter while the Sky shot 62.5 percent . The early success from the floor carried Chicago to a 28-10 lead after 10 minutes.

A Williams jumper stretched the Sky advantage to 21 points with 4:17 remaining before halftime, but the Sun chipped away and Chicago took a 42-27 advantage into the break.

Charles led all scorers with 13 first-half points while Cardoso and Reese paced the Sky.

Chicago salvaged a game from Connecticut after the Sun won the first three meetings of the season series, including a 94-84 victory at Wintrust Arena on Aug. 23.

Reese posted her sixth straight double-double and 23rd this season. However, she was assessed her eighth technical foul of the campaign, making her ineligible for Friday's game at Indiana.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa missed her third straight game for the Sun.

