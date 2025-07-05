* Soccer-US-Mexico Gold Cup final will see World Cup co-hosts vying for validation

US-Mexico Gold Cup final serves as crucial World Cup preparation

Co-hosts seek redemption after disappointing Qatar performances

Historic rivalry continues with Mexico leading 5-2 in finals

By Angelica Medina

July 5 - When the United States and Mexico clash in Sunday's Gold Cup final at NRG Stadium in Houston, far more than regional bragging rights will be at stake — the 2026 World Cup co-hosts desperately need to prove they belong on soccer's biggest stage, with the tournament less than a year away.

The CONCACAF championship clash comes at a crucial time, with both teams having bypassed the challenging World Cup qualifying rounds — as they are already guaranteed a place — that typically prepare teams for football's grandest event.

The stakes feel particularly weighty following setbacks at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Mexico crashed out in the group stage, while the United States fell to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The historic rivalry between the two North American neighbours has become the defining narrative of the Gold Cup. Of their seven title clashes since its inception in 1991, Mexico has won five.

"El Tri" will aim to extend their dominance and avenge their 1–0 extra-time loss to the U.S. in the 2021 final.

The U.S., meanwhile, are eager to lift the trophy after missing out on a place in the CONCACAF Nations League final following their semi-final defeat to Panama in March.

COMPETITIVE TEST

Mexico's manager, Javier Aguirre, understands what a potential victory would mean for the team.

"Securing the title would give us momentum and show that the work we've done hasn't been meaningless," he told reporters on Thursday. "We've been sharp in training, the group is committed, and there's a strong sense of unity — almost like a family."

Reaching the final represents a notable improvement for the U.S. team under Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge in September and has orchestrated an unexpected journey despite missing around a dozen regulars.

"This roster deserve massive credit to have reached the final," the former Chelsea manager said after Wednesday's 2-1 semi-final victory against Guatemala.

Key absentees include AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, who requested time off, while Juventus' Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, plus Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna, were prevented from participating because FIFA prioritised the overlapping Club World Cup.

For Mexican-American forward Diego Luna, who scored both goals against Guatemala, the match will carry special significance.

"Growing up seeing the USA-Mexico games, to be able to play in one would be unreal," Luna told Fox Sports on Thursday.

Sunday's final serves as the ultimate dress rehearsal before both nations take centre stage in the largest-ever World Cup next year - a historic tournament that will span across North America, with Canada as the third co-host.

