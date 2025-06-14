Sporting KC looks to leapfrog FC Dallas in West standings

Sporting Kansas City will look to pick up points for a fifth time in six matches when they play host to FC Dallas on Saturday. HT Image

Kansas City opens a three-match homestand looking to leapfrog Dallas in the Western Conference table.

Sporting KC is coming off a 3-1 loss to Los Angeles FC last weekend but have points in four of their last five matches .

Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, who has five goals and four assists in 17 matches this season, has nine goals and two assists in 18 career MLS regular season appearances against Dallas.

Sporting has won four consecutive home matches against Dallas across all competitions since May 2022, and the home side has won eight straight matches between the two clubs.

" fighting for their spot in the table," said Kansas City interim coach Kerry Zavagnin. "The expectation is this is going to be a Major League Soccer game where the margins are very thin, and the games are decided in the key moments, and we're going to have to be ready for that."

Saturday is the second of two meetings between the two clubs in 2025. Lucho Acosta and Leo Chu scored two minutes apart as Dallas doubled up Kansas 2-1 on March 29 in the Lone Star State.

Dallas heads to Kansas City looking to make it points in three straight matches but has not won an MLS regular season game since an April 27 victory over Inter Miami .

FC Dallas last played to a 0-0 draw against the Philadelphia Union on May 31.

"I'm proud of our defense and our backline," said Dallas keeper Maarten Paes, who stopped Philadelphia's lone shot on goal to preserve the clean sheet. "You see Shaq battling for every ball, Ramiro in an unnatural position battling for every duel.

"They just grinded it out and we got the clean sheet together."

Dallas forward Petar Musa has three goal contributions in three regular season appearances against Kansas City.

