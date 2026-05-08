Stefon Diggs eyes NFL return with Instagram post on stats as New York Giants rumor surfaces

Former New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs fueled fresh discussions about an NFL comeback after posting a stats-focused Instagram post shortly after he was awarded a “not guilty verdict” Tuesday for the charges of assaulting his chef.

Stefon Diggs’ latest Instagram message fueled fresh speculation about his NFL comeback and Patriots future.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The former wide receiver of the Patriots was released by the club on 11 March 2026, days before the NFL free agency began. He remained a free agent as the legal proceedings on the incident from December 2, 2025, continued. As he was pronounced “not guilty” after a two-day trial on May 5, Diggs himself seemingly reignited talks of an NFL comeback with his post.

Sports Illustrated Mike Kadlick reports that the New York Giants could make a move for Diggs. However, at this stage it is purely an option they are considering, and no talks have taken place between the Giants and Diggs.

But it started with a video he posted along with his stats of the NFL 2025-26 season. “This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers,” he wrote in the post. "I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?"

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{{^usCountry}} Stefon Diggs’ impact during Patriots stint {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After a $60 million, three-year deal with the Patriots which cut short within a year, no Patriots fan can perhaps say that Diggs was not worth the investment. However, his release came because of what NFL.com reported as a “purely financial decision.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a $60 million, three-year deal with the Patriots which cut short within a year, no Patriots fan can perhaps say that Diggs was not worth the investment. However, his release came because of what NFL.com reported as a “purely financial decision.” {{/usCountry}}

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The veteran arrived in the team in 2025 and created an instant impact, becoming the first wide receiver option. Although his time with the Patriots lasted only one season, Diggs remained one of the team’s most productive offensive weapons during the 2025 campaign. Diggs recorded 85 receptions, 1013 yards and four touchdowns, despite coming back from an ACL injury he picked up in October 2024.

One of his standout performances came against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, when he finished with 10 receptions for 146 yards in a Patriots victory. He recorded consecutive 100-yard receiving performances during the season and helped New England reach Super Bowl LX.

Also read: Closing arguments begin in assault trial of former Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs

What’s next for Diggs after Patriots exit?

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Diggs remains a free agent after departing from New England. Though there is a positive sign from the management of the Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel, pointing to a possible return of the star.

The Patriots’ reported interest in A.J. Brown has also added uncertainty surrounding the team’s future at wide receiver. Additionally, it is being reported that many of Diggs former teammates at Patriots also want him back.

And the track record as a Pro Bowl receiver and the impact he makes in the offense are expected to attract teams to sign Diggs ahead of the 2026 season.

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