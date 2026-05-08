Stefon Diggs eyes NFL return with Instagram post on stats as New York Giants rumor surfaces

Former New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs fueled fresh discussions about an NFL comeback after posting a stats-focused Instagram post shortly after he was awarded a “not guilty verdict” Tuesday for the charges of assaulting his chef. Stefon Diggs’ latest Instagram message fueled fresh speculation about his NFL comeback and Patriots future. (Getty Images via AFP)

The former wide receiver of the Patriots was released by the club on 11 March 2026, days before the NFL free agency began. He remained a free agent as the legal proceedings on the incident from December 2, 2025, continued. As he was pronounced “not guilty” after a two-day trial on May 5, Diggs himself seemingly reignited talks of an NFL comeback with his post.

Sports Illustrated Mike Kadlick reports that the New York Giants could make a move for Diggs. However, at this stage it is purely an option they are considering, and no talks have taken place between the Giants and Diggs.

But it started with a video he posted along with his stats of the NFL 2025-26 season. “This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers,” he wrote in the post. "I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?"

Here is the post: