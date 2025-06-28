Storm post wire-to-wire win over slumping Sun

Led by 24 points from Skylar Diggins, the Seattle Storm nabbed an easy 97-81 home win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday night. HT Image

Seattle never trailed, scoring 24 points in the first quarter and opening up a 44-43 lead on a pair of Ezi Magbegor free throws with 3:04 left in the half. Connecticut was never within single digits after that.

The Storm stretched the lead to 31 in the second half at 91-60 on a Dominique Malonga bank shot before clearing their injury-shortened bench.

Diggins, who shot 8-for-14 from the field and dished five assists, was one of five Storm players scoring in double figures. Gabby Williams flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and Magbegor tallied 12 points. Malonga, this year's No. 2 overall pick, added a career-best 11 points off the bench.

The Storm were 34-for-69 overall and 20-for-23 from the foul line. Seattle topped 90 points for the fifth time on the season and briefly threatened their season high of 102 points.

Connecticut lost its eighth in a row and suffered a third straight blowout loss since the injury to guard Sabrina Mabrey.

Rookie reserve Aneesah Morrow paced the Sun with 20 points and 11 rebounds, each a season best. Bria Hartley scored 19 points and dished out six assists and Jacy Sheldon added 15 points. Leading scorer Tina Charles was limited to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Sun have lost all three games since Mabrey's injury by a combined 66 points. The standout guard is expected to miss at least a few more games with a knee injury.

