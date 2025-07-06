Rookie Agustin Ramirez grounded a two-out, two-strike, two-run, tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon. Surging Marlins storm back to beat Brewers

The surprising Marlins who lost 100 contests last year have won 10 of their past 12 games. A win on Sunday would give Miami its fifth straight series win.

Miami's bullpen on Saturday pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings. That includes Lake Bachar, who earned his first major league save. It's ironic that it came against the Brewers because Bachar was once on a football scholarship at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Marlins starter Cal Quantrill escaped with a no-decision despite lasting just 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits, one walk and two runs.

Brewers starter Chad Patrick also got a no-decision as he allowed four hits, one walk and two runs in five innings.

The win went to Ronny Henriquez . Nick Mears took the loss

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the second inning as Jackson Chourio singled and scored on Rhys Hoskins' stand-up triple. Marlins center fielder Dane Myers came in and dove to try to catch Hoskins' liner. But when Myers missed, the ball rolled all the way to the wall.

It was just Hoskins' eighth career triple and his first since 2022.

Miami surged ahead in the bottom of the second. Kyle Stowers homered, and Eric Wagaman and Liam Hicks followed with consecutive doubles. But Patrick got the next three batters to escape further damage.

Chourio started another Brewers rally in the fourth as he doubled and scored on Isaac Collins' single.

Milwaukee went on to load the bases later in that inning, but reliever Josh Simpson entered and retired Sal Frelick on a flyout.

Miami, meanwhile, loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth as Myers and Javier Sanoja singled, and Xavier Edwards beat out a bunt hit.

The next two batters Connor Norby and Otto Lopez failed to get a run home. But then Ramirez came through against Jared Koenig.

In Sunday's series finale, Milwaukee will start Brandon Woodruff, who is coming off shoulder surgery; against Miami's Edward Cabrera . This will be Woodruff's first MLB appearance since Sept. 23, 2023.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.