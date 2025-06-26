Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Surridge scores 2 goals, Nashville beats Revolution 3-2, extends unbeaten streak to 10 games

AP |
Jun 26, 2025 07:25 AM IST

Surridge scores 2 goals, Nashville beats Revolution 3-2, extends unbeaten streak to 10 games

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Sam Surridge scored two goals, the 26-year-old's third multi-goal game in the last five, to help Nashville SC beat the New England Revolution 3-2 on Wednesday night to extend its unbeaten streak to a franchise-record tying 10 games.

Surridge scored in stoppage time to make it 1-1 at halftime and converted from the penalty spot to give Nashville a 3-2 lead in the 58th minute. Surridge joined Hany Mukhtar as the only players in franchise history to score a goal in five consecutive games and has eight in that span. Surridge leads MLS with a career-high 14 goals this season.

Carles Gil played a free kick from along the sideline just beyond midfield to a racing Tomás Chancalay at the edge of the area. Chancalay's gentle first touch with his right foot set up his half-volley from the center of the area that rocketed off his left foot past Joe Willis as the goalkeeper charged off his line.

Brayan Ceballos slammed home a header off a free kick played by Chancalay that gave the Revolution a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute.

Daniel Lovitz flicked a header, off a corner kick played in by Mukhtar, from the near corner of the 6-yard box inside the back post to make it 2-2 in the 51st.

Joe Willis stopped two shots for Nashville.

New England has lost back-to-back games following a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Aljaz Ivacic had three saves for the Revolution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

