Tagovailoa wins in cold, leads Dolphins to 4th straight victory 34-10 to remain unbeaten vs. Jets Tagovailoa wins in cold, leads Dolphins to 4th straight victory 34-10 to remain unbeaten vs. Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tua Tagovailoa remained unbeaten against the New York Jets and put his cold weather woes on ice, and the Miami Dolphins had three rushing touchdowns to run away with a 34-10 victory Sunday.

With Miami's fourth straight win, Tagovailoa improved to 7-0 against the Jets as a starter and 8-0 overall in games in which he has played against the AFC East rivals. And with the temperature 41 degrees at kickoff, Tagovailoa moved to 1-7 in his career when the temperature is 46 or colder.

De'Von Achane ran for 92 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the second quarter with a rib injury. Jaylen Wright filled in and had a career-high 107 yards and a score. Rookie Ollie Gordon II also ran for a TD for Miami , which ran for 239 yards and has won five of its last six after starting the season 1-6.

Tagovailoa was 13 of 21 for 127 yards with a touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle before sitting for the final minutes with the game well in hand. Zach Wilson, New York's No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, finished up for Miami.

Zach Sieler had 2 1/2 of the Dolphins' six sacks of the Jets , who were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. It's the 15th straight year — the NFL's longest active drought — without a postseason appearance for New York.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook made his regular-season NFL debut for the Jets when he replaced the injured Tyrod Taylor with 3:39 remaining in the first quarter. Taylor left with what the team announced was a groin injury.

Cook, who was Taylor's backup because Justin Fields was ruled out with knee soreness, was 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions. Taylor was 1 for 4 for 6 yards and an interception before leaving.

The immediate concern for the Dolphins after the game was Achane, who was slow to walk off the field after a 29-yard run late in the second quarter.

On Miami's opening drive, Tagovailoa was hit in the back by Jowon Briggs as he was throwing, but got enough on the pass to complete it to Waddle for a 3-yard touchdown that gave Miami a 7-0 lead.

Achane made it 14-0 a few minutes later with a 13-yard touchdown run to cap Miami's second possession.

Tyrel Dodson gave the Dolphins the ball right back when Taylor's pass went off Mason Taylor's hands and right to the linebacker. It was originally called an incompletion, but Mike McDaniel challenged the call and it was ruled via video review that Dodson kept the ball from hitting the ground for an interception by pinning it between his knees.

Tyrod Taylor, who made his third straight start in place of the benched Fields, was hurt on the play.

Isaiah Williams gave the Jets a spark when he returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown — his second score on a punt return this season — to make it 21-7 with 20 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Trailing 24-7 late in the third quarter, New York's special teams again came up big. With Austin McNamara set to punt on fourth down, Malachi Moore took the direct snap and then lateraled to Isaiah Davis, who gained 19 yards and a first down.

The Jets' offense stalled, though, and New York settled for a 31-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

Dolphins: LB Caleb Johnson left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and didn't return. ... S Elijah Campbell was ruled out in the third with knee and ankle injuries.

Jets: Rookie Tyler Baron didn't return after injuring a knee on the Dolphins' first touchdown. ... Rookie LB Kiko Mauigoa left to be evaluated for a head injury and cleared concussion protocol, but didn't return. ... Rookie CB Azareye’h Thomas hurt a shoulder in the first half, but came back in the third quarter.

Dolphins: Take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh next Monday night.

Jets: Travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars next Sunday.

