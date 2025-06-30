Tarik Skubal, Tigers overpower Twins

Tarik Skubal limited Minnesota to one hit in seven innings and tied his career high with 13 strikeouts as the host Detroit Tigers blanked the Twins 3-0 on Sunday night. HT Image

Skubal . who won all five of his June starts, struck out seven batters in a row from the first through the third inning. The left-hander, the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2024, is 8-0 in 10 home starts this season.

Will Vest got the last three outs for his 13th save.

Kerry Carpenter had a solo homer and RBI triple before leaving the contest in the fifth due to right hamstring tightness. Riley Greene supplied a solo shot.

Minnesota starter Chris Paddack gave up three runs and six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first on Carpenter's 16th homer. He blasted a 3-2 changeup from Paddack over the right field wall.

Ryan Jeffers, the Twins' No. 2 hitter, hit a routine fly ball to center. Skubal struck out everyone else in his first time through the order.

Javier Baez led off the bottom of the third with a double and moved to third on a long flyout. Carpenter was retired on a fly ball to leave Baez stranded.

Byron Buxton flied out leading off the fourth, snapping Skubal's strikeout streak.

Greene then staked Skubal to a two-run lead by leading off the bottom of the inning with his 19th homer. Like Carpenter, he hit a 3-2 offering over the right field wall.

Ty France became the first Minnesota baserunner when he smacked a single to right with one out in the fifth inning. Skubal responded by striking out the next two batters.

Detroit added a run in the fifth. Colt Keith was hit by a pitch and Carpenter drilled a triple to the right field corner.

Minnesota's Christian Vasquez drew a walk with one out in the sixth. Skubal set down the next two batters on a groundout and flyout.

Skubal finished his night by striking out France with a 100-mph fastball.

The Tigers captured the weekend series two games to one and have won five of their last seven games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.