TCU beats Baylor 69-63 in Bears debut of 2023 NBA draft pick James Nnaji

FORT WORTH, Texas — Micah Robinson scored 13 points and TCU beat Baylor 69-63 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams and the Bears debut of 7-foot center James Nnaji, a 2023 NBA draft pick whose signing drew criticism from coaches across college basketball.

Xavier Edmonds had 12 points while Liutauras Lelevicius and David Punch added 11 apiece for the Horned Frogs , who ended a five-game home losing streak in the series. Robinson had 10 rebounds.

Cameron Carr scored 17 points, and Dan Skillings Jr. added 13 for the Bears .

Nnaji, who spent the past four years playing professionally in Europe, entered the game with 11:59 remaining in the first half to boos from the TCU crowd and cheers from a solid Baylor contingent.

The boos returned every time Nnaji touched the ball, but were a little late after he scored his first points on a putback dunk in the first half. The 21-year-old Nigerian finished with five points and four rebounds in 16 minutes, exiting after picking up his fourth foul with 4:42 remaining.

Baylor, which was coming off three consecutive 100-point outings in lopsided victories and ranked fifth nationally in scoring at 96 points per game, was held to a season low in points while shooting 37%.

TCU trailed for just 10 seconds in the game, but Baylor had two chances to score when the deficit was down to four in the final two minutes. Skillings had a driving layup blocked, and Carr missed the rim on a wild 3-point attempt.

Baylor: No. 3 Iowa State at home Wednesday.

TCU: At No. 17 Kansas on Tuesday.

