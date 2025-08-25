Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Tennis-Experience trumps youth as Krejcikova beats Mboko in US Open first round

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 10:43 pm IST

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK, - Twice major winner Barbora Krejcikova harnessed her experience to knock promising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko out of the U.S. Open 6-3 6-2 in the first round on Monday, finding her rhythm in an injury-dented season.

It was a tough draw for Mboko, who beat four major winners in a fairytale run to the title in Montreal but showed her inexperience on her Flushing Meadows debut against the former Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion.

The Czech Krejcikova next plays Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

"I saw it in Montreal - it's huge what she has achieved already and how well she played," said Krejcikova, who forced her opponent into an error with a fine backhand shot on match point.

Krejcikova, who was unseeded after missing several months early this year due to injury, broke the Canadian from the baseline in the first game and easily saved both break points she faced in the first set.

Playing the day before her 19th birthday, Mboko went down a break after a clumsy shot into the net in the second game of the next set and Krejcikova secured the win as the Canadian made two of her 10 double faults across the match in the final game.

"Very, very happy today with the serving," said Krejcikova, who dropped only five of her first-serve points.

"I have a perfect team right now, I'm really enjoying the last couple of weeks."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

