Thanks to Marco Reus' goal, Galaxy tie up Earthquakes

Marco Reus scored the tying goal in the 70th minute to help the Los Angeles Galaxy notch a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night in the California Clasico at Stanford Stadium. HT Image

Reus' goal allowed the Galaxy to avoid taking another loss in a downright turbulent campaign.

Beau Leroux scored for the Earthquakes , who are unbeaten over their past three matches .

Daniel made six saves for San Jose, including a huge one in the 88th minute when he stymied Gabriel Pec's close-range left-footed attempt.

San Jose had its own stellar opportunity in the fourth and final minute of second-half stoppage time, but Cristian Arango's header went wide left of the net.

Novak Micovic had two saves for the Galaxy, who are 0-7-5 on the road this season.

Leroux put the Earthquakes ahead in the 16th minute.

Mark-Anthony Kaye slid a pass over to Leroux, who was stationed outside of the box with the net directly in his sights. He sent a right-footed blast into the top right corner of the net.

Los Angeles evened the score 54 minutes later as Reus was in alone against Daniel but his right-footed shot was stopped. Reus then sent a right-footed rebound shot into the net.

Arango had a chance in the 72nd minute but his right-footed blast was stopped by Micovic.

Each team had 13 shots but Los Angeles put seven on target to the Earthquakes' three.

Though the Galaxy avoided another loss, they continue to have major problems after winning the MLS title last season.

They traded star striker Dejan Joveljic to Sporting Kansas City in the offseason and they have lacked firepower this season with just 19 goals in 20 matches.

The loss of star midfielder Riqui Puig to an ACL injury during last season's playoff run has also been a major blow.

The match was played at Stanford instead of San Jose's usual stadium due to the high demand for tickets to see the latest installment of the popular rivalry.

