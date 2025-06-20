Thunder fans expecting to celebrate NBA title see hopes dashed as Indiana forces Game 7

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fans who confidently flocked to the Paycom Center expecting to celebrate the Thunder's first NBA championship on Thursday night went home facing the possibility that their team might not win the title. HT Image

The Thunder took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series into Game 6 in Indianapolis, and Indiana's star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, was hobbled. Thousands of fans with high hopes filed into Oklahoma City's home arena to watch on the big screen.

Instead, Indiana rolled to a 108-91 win, and now Thunder's passionate fans will wait anxiously for Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

The lower two levels at the Paycom Center were nearly filled before the tip, and the big screen was lowered for a better view. The crowd roared early when Jalen Williams dunked to give Oklahoma City an 8-2 lead.

Indiana dominated from there and led 64-42 at halftime.

Fans remained hopeful, but the energy dissipated when the Thunder failed to score for the first five minutes of the third quarter. The crowd gained some hope when Tony Bradley was called for a technical foul against Isaiah Hartenstein.

Indiana maintained control, and fans finally started to file out after Ben Sheppard hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the third to put the Pacers up 90-60. Those who stayed stood and cheered as time ran out.

It's been a long wait for Thunder fans. The city first hosted an NBA team during the 2005-06 season, when the New Orleans Hornets relocated after Hurricane Katrina. Oklahoma City’s fans fell in love with the team and young point guard Chris Paul, who would be named rookie of the year.

The Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, and Oklahoma City's fans feverishly supported their new team despite its early struggles. The Thunder had contending teams with young stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Even with all that talent, they couldn’t break through. They lost to LeBron James’ Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in 2012. Durant left for the rival Golden State Warriors in 2016. A team with Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony couldn't get out of the first round.

The end of Oklahoma City's misfortune seemed to have arrived this season, when the Thunder had the league's best record. Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder put the Pacers on the brink of elimination with wins in Games 4 and 5. Now, the misery will continue if Oklahoma City doesn't win Game 7.

