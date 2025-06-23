Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Thunder's 'SGA' in rare air after Finals MVP prize rounds off remarkable season

Reuters |
Jun 23, 2025 10:10 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-IND/ (PIX):NBA-Thunder's 'SGA' in rare air after Finals MVP prize rounds off remarkable season

June 22 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander crowned one of the best individual seasons in NBA history by guiding the Oklahoma City Thunder to the league championship and being named the MVP of the Finals after their victory over Indiana in Game 7 on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Gilgeous-Alexander is only the fourth player - and the first since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 - to earn the scoring title as well as league and Finals MVP honors in the same season.

"This isn't just a win for me - this is a win for my family, this is a win for my friends, this is a win for everybody who was in my corner growing up, this is a win for the fans, the best fans in the world," Gilgeous-Alexander said after hoisting the trophy at home in the Paycom Center.

The 103-91 win over the Pacers brought the franchise their first title since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

It also gave fans exactly what they have been dreaming of since the Los Angeles Clippers traded the promising point guard to Oklahoma City ahead of his sophomore season six years ago.

The key figure behind the franchise's rebuild, he lifted the Thunder into the postseason last year after three straight losing seasons before his breathtaking 2024-25 campaign.

Averaging 32.7 points on 51.9% shooting from the floor with 6.4 assists and five rebounds per game, the 26-year-old Canadian led the young Thunder team to a 68-14 record, good for the fifth-most wins in an NBA season.

"We definitely still have room to grow and that's the fun part of this. So many of us can still get better," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters.

"It's not very many of us on the team that are quote-un-quote in our prime - or even close to it. We have a lot of room to grow individually and as a group and I'm excited for the future of this team."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Thunder's 'SGA' in rare air after Finals MVP prize rounds off remarkable season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On