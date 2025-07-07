The Detroit Tigers return home after an exhilarating weekend in Cleveland. They'll open a three-game homestand against Tampa Bay on Monday night. Tigers enter series with Rays on high after 'dramatic' win

The Tigers completed a three-game sweep in Cleveland with a 7-2, 10-inning victory over the Guardians on Sunday. Zach McKinstry scored from third base with two out in the ninth on a wild pitch to tie the game. Detroit then scored six runs in the 10th, including Trey Sweeney's tiebreaking three-run homer.

Struggling mightily at the plate, Sweeney was briefly demoted to the minors until outfielder Kerry Carpenter went on the injured list. Sweeney homered off Cade Smith, who had given the Tigers fits in the past.

"That guy is so good," manager A.J. Hinch said of Smith. "We've just seen him so many times in high leverage and in big volatile spots and he's been dominant. ... That's maybe the best fastball Trey has seen, too. He's still learning when to hunt and when to sit spin. But he's steady. I think that's what allows him to ride the rollercoaster of emotions in the game."

Detroit leads the American League Central by 13 1/2 games and can reach the 60-win mark by the All-Star break with three more victories. It will be hard to top the drama of Sunday's game, however.

"That was an incredible win for us," Hinch said. "And in dramatic fashion."

Shane Baz, who will start the opener for Tampa Bay, has not been charged with a loss since May 18. The right-hander has five wins and three no-decisions since that point.

Baz enjoyed his best outing of the season on June 26, tossing eight scoreless innings against Kansas City with nine strikeouts. In his last outing on Tuesday, Baz fanned 11 Athletics in seven innings. He gave up three runs and seven hits in a contest the Rays lost 4-3 in extra innings.

"Felt like it got better as the game went on, as I kind of got loose," Baz said. "Felt like I had some rhythm out there, for the most part."

Baz was fortunate to get a victory against the Tigers on June 20. He allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings but the Rays offense bailed him out in a 14-8 slugfest. Riley Greene homered and reached base three times against him.

That was the first time he ever faced Detroit, which has not named a starter for Monday. The Tigers are expected to employ a bullpen game.

The Rays are also coming off an extra-inning victory, winning 7-5 in 10 innings at Minnesota on Sunday by scoring three runs in the extra frame. Yandy Diaz had the go-ahead hit, a run-scoring double. Tampa Bay had lost five of its previous six contests.

It wasn't all good news. Brandon Lowe's 20-game hitting streak ended when he was pulled in the third inning due to soreness in his left side.

That puts his availability for the series in jeopardy. Lowe did get some good news on his 31st birthday he was selected for the All-Star Game. First baseman Jonathan Aranda was also chosen from the Rays.

"The guys were pumped for both . Equally loud, equally pumped up," manager Kevin Cash said. "You wanted to have representation. This team deserves to have representation. I think those two guys are just what we needed."

The Rays are in the midst of a 10-game road trip heading into the All-Star break.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.