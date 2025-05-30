Titans QB Will Levis on current situation: 'It sucks'

Will Levis was nothing short of candid when addressing his situation at quarterback with the Tennessee Titans. HT Image

With No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward on the roster wearing the No. 1 of former franchise great Warren Moon there could be a new starting QB in Tennessee.

While Titans coach Brian Callahan insists that nothing has been decided at quarterback, Levis sounds like somebody who will have to start proving his value all over again.

"Anyone who's ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks," Levis said, per Main Street Nashville. "I'm just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day."

A second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2023, Levis arrived in Nashville with lofty expectations. However, in 21 career games , Levis has completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 3,899 yards and 21 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

"I haven't been a backup in a while, but I don't plan on shifting my mindset, regardless of what the situation is," Levis said. "I'm just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name is called."

This offseason, Levis spent time in California working with former NFL QB Jordan Palmer.

"It was a lot of just relearning my stroke, relearning my body and trying to get back to the basics of that. I feel like it's really paid off," Levis said. "I've been feeling good the last few weeks."

Along with Ward, Levis is also competing at quarterback with veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

