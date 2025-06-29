Toronto blanks Timbers to end winless streak

Alonso Coello and Tyrese Spicer scored from set pieces when Toronto FC secured a 3-0 victory against the visiting Portland Timbers on Saturday to end a four- match winless streak. HT Image

Coello nailed a 24-yard strike to the lower left corner in the 11th minute for Toronto's first free kick goal of the season, Spicer made it 2-0 in the 56th minute before a Deandre Kerr goal in the 90 4 minute.

Toronto had three losses and a tie in their last four matches.

Portland had a three-match unbeaten streak end.

Playing with the halftime lead at home for the first time this season, Spicer doubled the count. Kosi Thompson headed down a corner kick that James Pantemis tipped in the air. Ola Brynhildsen tried to head it in but the ball hit the crossbar and went to Spicer for a volley for Toronto's first corner-kick score.

The Timbers played its first match without leading scorer Antony , who is out six to eight weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury vs. San Jose on June 13.

His absence and those of several injured wingers forced coach Phil Neville to start center forwards Felipe Mora and Kevin Kelsy together for the first time.

The Timbers had trouble generating any offense with one off-target shot through 50 minutes.

Sean Johnson didn't have to make a save on the four attempts for his fifth shutout. Portland was blanked for the fifth time.

Toronto had its own depleted roster with star Federico Bernardeschi missing a fourth straight match. Also, Richie Laryea and Deybi Flores are on international duty during the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Toronto FC moved to 6-4-2 all-time vs. the Timbers.

More importantly, they gave their fans a rare treat, winning at home for just the second time . The other was 2-0 vs. D.C. United on May 10.

Portland fell to 3-4-2 on the road in its final Eastern Conference away match of the season.

Field Level Media

