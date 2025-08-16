Trevor Story's single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Roman Anthony with the game-winning run as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night. Trevor Story rallies Red Sox past Marlins

Miami's Josh Simpson came on to pitch the ninth and loaded the bases with no outs by walking Anthony and Alex Bregman, and then hitting Jarren Duran with a pitch. Story's game-winning hit came against Calvin Faucher, who replaced Simpson after he hit Duran.

Story had two of Boston's three hits in the game.

Aroldis Chapman earned the victory by tossing a scoreless ninth.

Boston starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was pulled with one out in the seventh. He gave up a run on seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Five of the seven hits he surrendered were doubles.

Kyle Stowers and Liam Hicks each collected two hits for Miami, which was 1-of-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners on base.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara pitched the first six innings and limited Boston to one run on two hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

The Marlins led 1-0 after Xavier Edwards and Stowers hit back-to-back doubles in the third.

The Red Sox didn't have a baserunner until Story singled to lead off the bottom half of the fifth. Story then set a franchise record when he stole second with one out. It was his 21st stolen base in as many attempts this season, which is the most consecutive stolen bases by a Red Sox player to start a season.

Boston's Julio Lugo was successful on his first 20 stolen base attempts in 2007, but was thrown out on his 21st attempt.

Boston tied the game in the sixth. Anthony drew a two-out walk against Alcantara and scored when Bregman followed with an RBI double.

