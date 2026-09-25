Tua Tagovailoa injury update: When will he return? Latest status on Falcons QB
Tua Tagovailoa returns from his oblique injury for Week 3, but Michael Penix Jr. will start against the Packers.
Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the Atlanta Falcons’ game-day roster after missing the first two games of the 2026 NFL season with an oblique injury. However, his return against the Green Bay Packers does not mean he will start. Michael Penix Jr. has been named Atlanta’s starting quarterback for the Week 3 matchup at Lambeau Field, while Tagovailoa is expected to serve as his backup. The Falcons listed Tagovailoa without a game designation on their final injury report, clearing him to play.
What happened to Tua Tagovailoa? Falcons QB injury update
Tagovailoa suffered the oblique injury during practice on September 10, just before the Falcons’ season opener. He was ruled out for Week 1 and also missed Atlanta’s Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. The injury kept him from making his regular-season debut for the Falcons after he joined the team during the offseason.
His status improved during Week 3 preparations. Tagovailoa returned to full participation in practice on Tuesday, September 22, giving Atlanta a positive update ahead of Thursday night’s game.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski had earlier said Tagovailoa was “trending in the right direction.” The team then released its final injury report without a game designation for the quarterback, meaning he was available for the Packers game.
Also Read: Is Antonio Brown going to jail? Latest update on ex-NFL star’s attempted murder case
When will Tua Tagovailoa return for Falcons?
Tagovailoa will return in today's game against the Packers, but he is not expected to take the first snap. The Falcons have confirmed that Penix will start, marking his first appearance of the 2026 season after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November.
That leaves Tagovailoa as Atlanta’s backup quarterback for the Week 3 game. Cooper Rush, who started the first two games while both Penix and Tagovailoa were unavailable, moves down the quarterback depth chart.
For Tagovailoa, the Packers game therefore marks a return to the active group rather than a return to the starting role. His next chance to start will depend on how the Falcons handle the quarterback position after Penix’s return.
Also Read: Falcons vs Packers: Who is singing national anthem at Lambeau Field? Know about Mariachi Monumental de Mexico
Tua Tagovailoa injury status vs Packers
- Status: Available
- Injury: Oblique
- Week 3 role: Backup quarterback
- Starter: Michael Penix Jr.
- Game: Falcons vs Packers
The Atlanta Falcons confirmed that Tagovailoa had no game designation on the final injury report, while NFL also listed Penix as Atlanta’s Week 3 starter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More