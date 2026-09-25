Tua Tagovailoa injury update: When will he return? Latest status on Falcons QB

Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the Atlanta Falcons’ game-day roster after missing the first two games of the 2026 NFL season with an oblique injury. However, his return against the Green Bay Packers does not mean he will start. Michael Penix Jr. has been named Atlanta’s starting quarterback for the Week 3 matchup at Lambeau Field, while Tagovailoa is expected to serve as his backup. The Falcons listed Tagovailoa without a game designation on their final injury report, clearing him to play. Tua Tagovailoa returns from his oblique injury for Week 3, but Michael Penix Jr. will start against the Packers. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa? Falcons QB injury update Tagovailoa suffered the oblique injury during practice on September 10, just before the Falcons’ season opener. He was ruled out for Week 1 and also missed Atlanta’s Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. The injury kept him from making his regular-season debut for the Falcons after he joined the team during the offseason.

His status improved during Week 3 preparations. Tagovailoa returned to full participation in practice on Tuesday, September 22, giving Atlanta a positive update ahead of Thursday night’s game.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski had earlier said Tagovailoa was “trending in the right direction.” The team then released its final injury report without a game designation for the quarterback, meaning he was available for the Packers game.

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When will Tua Tagovailoa return for Falcons? Tagovailoa will return in today's game against the Packers, but he is not expected to take the first snap. The Falcons have confirmed that Penix will start, marking his first appearance of the 2026 season after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November.

That leaves Tagovailoa as Atlanta’s backup quarterback for the Week 3 game. Cooper Rush, who started the first two games while both Penix and Tagovailoa were unavailable, moves down the quarterback depth chart.

For Tagovailoa, the Packers game therefore marks a return to the active group rather than a return to the starting role. His next chance to start will depend on how the Falcons handle the quarterback position after Penix’s return.

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