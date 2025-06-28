Twins' Bailey Ober looks for June redemption vs. Tigers

Bailey Ober has one final chance to end his June swoon. HT Image

The Minnesota Twins right-hander will pitch Saturday in the middle game of a three-game road series with the Detroit Tigers. Ober has lost all four of his June starts, surrendering 23 runs in 24 1/3 innings. The long ball has been his downfall, with Ober giving up 10 this month.

Seattle hit three off him on Monday, though Ober did last seven innings. He was charged with seven runs in that 11-2 defeat, including a six-run third.

"It's pretty frustrating," he said. "It feels like they're sitting on stuff or know it's coming, just because I'm not used to the types of swings on some of my stuff. Maybe they're adjusting and now it's my turn to adjust back. I feel like it's just one inning every single time and the rest of the game it's fine."

Ober hasn't recorded a victory since May 3. He had five no-decisions to end May.

" is a team guy, so he's feeling it not just for himself. He's feeling it for the group knowing he wants to go out and do good for this team," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Ober has made 11 career starts against Detroit, posting a 4-2 record and 3.39 ERA.

In contrast to Ober, Tigers right-hander Casey Mize hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his four June starts. Mize, Ober's mound opponent on Saturday, was removed in the sixth inning of his outing in Tampa against the Rays due to cramping.

"I hadn't left a game with cramping issues before. But this year and even in the past, when I get up into the clubhouse, like 20 minutes after the game, I cramp pretty good," Mize said. "It hasn't affected my in-game stuff until Tampa."

Mize had been effective during his 80-pitch outing, only giving up one run. He did not issue a walk for a second straight start.

The heat and humidity in Detroit on Saturday shouldn't be quite as intense as it was last weekend in Tampa. That might help Mize get through the game without a recurrence.

"I'm hydrating like I need to," he said. "We had a meeting of the minds with the training staff, dietitian, doctors, everybody. I am doing everything by the book."

Minnesota has traditionally been a tough foe for Mize. He's 1-4 with a 5.30 ERA in eight career starts against the American League Central division rival.

The Twins ran their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 victory in the series opener. Byron Buxton hit a solo homer and Brooks Lee drove in two runs as Minnesota's pitching staff cooled off the American League-leading Detroit Tigers.

Buxton has scored five runs during the streak and has eight home run and 19 RBIs this month while hitting .304.

"It's a really big win," winning pitcher David Festa said.

The Twins have allowed just two runs in the past three games following a five- game slide.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.