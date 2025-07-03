Carlos Correa's go-ahead single in the fourth inning stood up as the visiting Minnesota Twins defeated Miami 2-1 on Wednesday night, snapping Miami's eight- game winning streak. Twins eke out victory, end Marlins' 8-game win streak

The surge fell one short of tying the Marlins' franchise record.

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson allowed just two hits, two walks and one run in five innings. He struck out three.

Minnesota got scoreless relief pitching from Brock Stewart, Louis Varland, Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran, who handled the ninth inning and earned his 13th save.

Duran got Dane Myers to bounce into a game-ending double play, snapping the Twins' three-game skid.

Miami's Kyle Stowers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He has hit five homers during his streak.

Marlins starter Janson Junk permitted six hits, no walks and two runs in a career-high six innings. He struck out a season-high seven.

Minnesota wasted no time snapping its 18-inning scoreless streak. Byron Buxton led off the game with a single, winning an eight-pitch battle with Junk. Buxton advanced on a wild pitch and a Willi Castro single before scoring on Brooks Lee's sacrifice fly.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the second on Stowers' homer that was pulled to right. It wasn't a bad pitch by Woods Richardson low and inside but Stowers' hot bat sent it 357 feet.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the fourth as Castro stroked a leadoff double, advanced on a Lee single and scored on Correa's single.

Miami nearly tied the score in the sixth when Jesus Sanchez doubled off the wall in right field, missing a homer by a few feet on a drive that was smoked at 114 mph.

With two outs in the same inning, Stowers singled, and Sanchez appeared likely to score from second. However, the ball hit the second base umpire before rolling to center field, and Sanchez was forced to return to second. Eric Wagaman then struck out to end the inning.

Miami nearly scored again in the seventh on a rally that started with one-out singles by Connor Norby and Myers. Xavier Edwards then slapped an opposite- field single that left fielder Harrison Bader fielded on one hop. Bader rifled a no-hop throw to the plate, nailing Norby.

With two outs in the same inning, Otto Lopez's bid for a grand slam died on the warning track in left.

Field Level Media

