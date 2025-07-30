The Minnesota Twins placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday as he continues to deal with left ribcage inflammation. Twins place All-Star Byron Buxton (ribcage) on IL

The move came two days after Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters Buxton wouldn't require an IL stint.

Buxton, 31, left Saturday's 9-3 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals because of left-side soreness and sat out Sunday and Monday. His move to the IL is retroactive to Sunday.

Though Buxton has dealt with a spate of injuries throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has mostly been healthy this season except for going on the concussion injured list in May.

Buxton is hitting .282 with 23 homers, 59 RBIs and 17 steals in 85 games this season. He has a .343 on-base percentage, .561 slugging percentage and .905 OPS. He is a career .249 hitter with 156 homers and 412 RBIs in 857 games for the Twins since the 2015 season.

In corresponding roster moves, the Twins reinstated catcher Ryan Jeffers from the paternity list and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Pierson Ohl from Triple-A St. Paul.

Jeffers, 28, is batting .254 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 83 games this season.

Ohl, 25, has yet to make his major league debut. In 22 games split among Class-A Fort Myers, Double-A Wichita and St. Paul, Ohl has gone 5-2 with a 2.17 ERA and two saves. He's fanned 79 batters and walked just 10.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.