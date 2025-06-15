Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Twins place Royce Lewis on injured list, Byron Buxton leaves game with elbow injury

AP |
Jun 15, 2025 03:46 AM IST

Twins place Royce Lewis on injured list, Byron Buxton leaves game with elbow injury

HOUSTON — The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

HT Image
HT Image

Also on Saturday, center fielder Byron Buxton left the game against the Astros in the seventh inning with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch an inning earlier.

Lewis was injured running to first base on a single in the ninth inning of Friday night's 10-3 loss to Houston and had an MRI on Saturday. A team spokesman announced the move during Saturday's game and said they'd have more information after the game.

The injury to Lewis comes after he missed the first 35 games of the season with a moderate strain of the same hamstring that occurred running out a ground ball in spring training.

Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, has been plagued by injuries in his career. He played just 82 games last season while missing time with a severe quadriceps strain and a groin injury. Those injuries came after he tore the ACL in his right knee in both 2021 and 2022.

Lewis, who homered Friday night, is hitting .202 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 30 games this season.

Houston starter Hunter Brown plunked Buxton on the left elbow to start the sixth inning. He was looked at by a trainer but remained in the game before being replaced in center field by Harrison Bader in the bottom of the seventh.

MLB: /hub/mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Twins place Royce Lewis on injured list, Byron Buxton leaves game with elbow injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On